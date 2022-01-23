In a viral fan edit, BTS boys Jimin, V, and Jungkook could be seen grooving to the superhit song Saami Saami, from Pushpa: The Rise. The original track sees features actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun where the tunes and signature steps have become a rage. The BTS X Telugu version of Saami is indeed a fun watch!

BTS Dances to Saami Saami:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙅𝙄𝙉𝙞𝙪𝙨ヅआमी⟬⟭ ⟭⟬⁷ (@bts.love.unlimited)

