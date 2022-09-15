In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen bashing, hitting and pulling the hair of a woman toll booth employee in Maharashtra's Nashik district. According to reports, the brawl took place over the payment of toll at Nashik Toll Plaza. In the 2-minute 47-second video clip, the woman can be seen holding the shirt of the woman toll booth employee as her CRPF husband and other onlookers watch. As the video moves further, the two women can be seen hitting each other. The video also shows the woman's husband arguing with the woman toll booth employee. The police have begun an investigation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch Video:

