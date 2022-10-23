After a viral TikTok video showed a large animal ‘part’ washed up on Magnetic Island’s shore in northern Queensland, there have been discussions on the internet with most assuming that it’s the penis of a whale. Scientists feel that only a proper dissection can ascertain what the appendage is and experts speculate that it could be a part of the intestine or even a whale penis. The area is known for its humpback whale sightings and Netizens are reacting with excitement to the supposed washed-up whale penis. Get the video and reactions of the Netizens on the ‘whale penis’ below. Dolphins Make a Splash! A Pod of Grey Dolphins Has Been Spotted Swimming Near Valparaiso Bay off the Coast of Chile (Watch Video).

Get The Viral Video Here

Did a whale penis wash up on a Queensland beach? – video https://t.co/4idgIjShno — The Guardian (@guardian) October 19, 2022

Take a Look!

So wait… a woman in Oz came across this while out for a beach stroll… she asked the inter-webs what it was… guys…it’s a FUCKEN WHALE PENIS… pic.twitter.com/6NKkDB7YS8 — Crissie 🎃👻🎃 (@CrissieC) October 19, 2022

Just A Whale Penis...

Just a random whale penis to make you feel inferior pic.twitter.com/tD1ZSbALWv — Koala Beary (@koalabearybear) October 17, 2022

