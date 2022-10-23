A pod of grey dolphins has been sighted swimming near Valparaiso Bay off the coast of Chile. Reports have quoted an eyewitness who claimed that there were around 50 dolphins in the group. The grey dolphin is also known as Risso's dolphin and it is a viviparous and homeothermic species inhabiting warm and temperate waters in the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. Scroll down to watch the full video.

Watch The Video Here

WATCH: A pod of gray dolphins, also known as Risso’s dolphins, were sighted swimming near Valparaiso bay off the coast of Chile pic.twitter.com/0FKeXgZToA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2022

