During an episode of the popular 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' show, an awkward moment occurred involving contestant JP Morgan, a science teacher, when he used the phone a friend lifeline, hoping to connect with his wife, Elizabeth. JP faced a tricky question about weekends in Germany, a topic he wasn't familiar with but thought his wife, who had lived in Germany for years, might know about. He asked the host to call her. However, instead of Elizabeth, a mysterious male voice answered the first call, leaving JP puzzled. When he tried again, Elizabeth finally answered and even helped him with the question. JP Morgan went on to win the round. However, due to the incident, some viewers speculated about infidelity, suggesting that the wife might be cheating, while others suggested it might have been an automated call issue due to a lack of service. This old video has recently resurfaced, sparking discussion and curiosity about the incident. Oops! Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Contestant Calls Wife for Phone a Friend, but an Unknown Man Answers, Viral Video Cracks Up the Internet As Netizens Feel Sorry for the Couple.

Watch Who Wants To Be a Millionaire 'Wife Cheating' Video Here

