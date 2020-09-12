Who Wants to be a Millionaire?—an award-winning quiz show in which contestants can double their cash prize with each correct answer and win up to one million pounds has a huge fan following. Not just its tricky questions, but the British television game show made for the ITV network also has offered many moments for the viewers. One of the recent episodes has shocked and made the audience laugh at the same time. A contestant JP Hogan was left in shock when he called his wife for Phone a Friend lifeline, but an unknown man answered the call. Oops! The viral video from the show has made it to social media and cracked up the internet user, as netizens feel sorry for the poor couple.

The ITV show returned for a new run of episodes, shot in July, following social distancing measures. During the show, the science teacher, Hogan was baffled by a tricky question while playing for 16,000 Euros. The question was, “Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?” with options Donnerstag, Mittwoch, Sonntag, or Dienstag. Since he was confused, he decided to use his Phone a Friend lifeline to ring his wife, Elizabeth. 'Where Is the Great Wall of China?' Social Media Users Troll Turkish Contestant for Using Two Lifelines to Find the Right Answer.

“My wife’s auntie has lived in Germany for over 50 years, my wife’s been there a few times,” Hogan was explaining to the show’s host, Jeremy Clarkson. A male voice answered the call, and Jeremy exclaimed, “That was another man just answered your phone! Relax, relax, it could be completely innocent.”

Watch the Video From the Show:

When Elizabeth answered, Jeremy, joked, “Can I just confirm that you have got someone there with you?” The short clip from the show went viral on social media, and netizens cannot stop but make jokes on the contestant’s awkward moment.

Check Tweets:

Well thats one way to expose your wife's a cheat.. ringing her phone for a question on who wants to be a millionaire and a bloke answering 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Carolanne (@CSLDxx) September 10, 2020

Most Awkward Phone a Friend!

That’s the most awkward ‘phone a friend’ (between hubby and wife) I’ve ever seen 👀😂😂😂😂 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/Hc7yZb6lxR — Miss D Meanours™ (@ConnieSpanners) September 10, 2020

Netizens Can't Stop Cracking Jokes on It!

How awkward, phoning his wife for the phone a friend and a man answering , has an affair been exposed 😂 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — evann griffiths (@evann_lfc) September 10, 2020

Let's Hope Not!

did a cheating wife just get exposed on air?? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Sasha x (@bashperkinsx) September 10, 2020

Was it a Service Message?

Why did they keep that bit in about a man answering his wife’s phone when it was a service message saying no signal #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire #WWTBAM — Craig Price (@craggleprice) September 10, 2020

Memes

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire When your wife is your "phone a friend" and a man answers the phone when you ring home 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3IplemeS9Y — phil.i.am 🇬🇧 (@philwithy69) September 10, 2020

However, the reality was completely the opposite than it may have seemed. On closer inspection, the man’s voice could be heard to say, “sorry there is no service,”—an automated response to phone calls, and it was no ‘other man.’ Meanwhile, the British TV show recently got its first winner in fourteen years, Donald Fear, a history and politics teacher who won the 1 million euros prize money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).