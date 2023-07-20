Animals also share friendships with each other, just like humans. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, three wild boar and a porcupine are seen feasting together. The viral video shows great camaraderie between the wild animals. "Well these two strange partners. Guess the wild species which are happily sharing food. And so peacefully !! [sic]," Parveen Kaswan wrote while sharing the video on Twitter. "When food is abundant and easily available, all creatures share it peacefully Generally [sic]," a user commented on the video. 'Tiger Is Not Born Man-Eater': Farmer Ploughs the Field While Tiger Roams Around Without Posing Any Threat, IFS Officer Shares Video.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Well these two strange partners. Guess the wild species which are happily sharing food. And so peacefully !! pic.twitter.com/jTXUc1lauX — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 19, 2023

