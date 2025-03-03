A podcast video showcasing bizarre claims by a woman has sent shockwaves on social media. The video features a woman who reveals that she stored her urine in a bottle and kept it in the freezer when she got pregnant with her ex-boyfriend. She had an abortion later. But whenever she needed money, she used the stored urine for ‘fake’ pregnancy tests to extort money. The video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has raised eyebrows among netizens, who now fear if this is a new strategy to extort money. It must be noted that the authenticity of the video is unknown. In addition, a few questioned her ‘method,’ highlighting the presence of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in urine, which can be detected ten days from the day the woman conceives. What Is Cryptic Pregnancy Scam? Know How Women Are Tricked Into False Pregnancies in Nigeria.

Woman Stories Urine in Fridge To Use It For ‘Fake’ Pregnancy Tests

This Women stored her urine in a bottle & kept it in the freezer when she got pregnant. Later, she got abortion. But whenever she needed money she used the urine for pregnancy tests and extorted money. She used Live-in relationships as a tool of extortion. pic.twitter.com/NC4MV6G5oM — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) March 2, 2025

New Fear Unlocked?

🚨New fear unlocked ☠️ This vile woman stored her urine in a bottle & kept it in the freezer when she got pregnant. Later, she got abortion. But whenever she needed money she used the urine for pregnancy tests and extorted money. Live-in relationships are the new start ups!! pic.twitter.com/SJP2Nu1orv — Mr. India (@_onlyhumanity) March 2, 2025

The Claim Sent Shockwaves on the Internet

🚨New fear unlocked ☠️ This vile woman stored her urine in a bottle & kept it in the freezer when she got pregnant. Later, she got abortion. But whenever she needed money she used the urine for pregnancy tests and extorted money. Live-in relationships are the new start ups!! pic.twitter.com/b1enCb7vwI — BALA (@erbmjha) March 2, 2025

The Video Has Gone Viral

This is how this eco system works. Man is just an ATM pic.twitter.com/yDnc6ANB3o — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 1, 2025

Netizens Question Her 'Method'

I think she’s fibbing. As far as I know, the hormone hcg that is present in urine that indicates pregnancy lasts only for a week or so. Any doctor around to enlighten us? — Rajeshwari 🇮🇳 (@matkewali) March 2, 2025

Internet Users Highlight Presence of hCG in Urine

Anyone believing this needs to go back to school.. the hormone hcg doesn’t last that long for her to use it 😂😂😂 — EVERYTHING ALWAYS WORKS OUT FOR ME (@Sona12077) March 2, 2025

Some Wonder If the Woman in Video Is Infamous YouTuber Sejal

@AskPerplexity is this youtuber sejal , who make dark comedy — trade proficiency (@Panchsaikia) March 2, 2025

