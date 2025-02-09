Mumbai, February 9: What if you were told you were pregnant, but no medical test could confirm it? A disturbing scam, known as the "cryptic pregnancy scam," has been uncovered in Anambra State, Nigeria, where desperate women are tricked into believing they are pregnant for 15 months through fraudulent fertility treatments, as reported by BBC Africa. This scam exploits the vulnerability of women struggling with infertility and the cultural pressures they face.

Women who fall victim to this scam undergo mysterious treatments at dubious clinics, often led by fraudulent practitioners who claim to offer miracle fertility solutions. The treatments involve injections, pills, and other substances designed to convince women they are carrying a child, despite no medical evidence to support this. As the scam unfolds, it becomes clear that the victims are left not only deceived but also traumatised. Let’s know what the cryptic pregnancy scam is all about and how it’s been exploiting vulnerable women. What Is ‘Blue Dart’ Delivery Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Fake Delivery Calls That Activate Call Forwarding? All You Need To Know.

What Is Cryptic Pregnancy Scam?

The "cryptic pregnancy scam" is a disturbing fertility fraud that exploits desperate women, convincing them they are pregnant when they are not. The treatment typically starts with women visiting so-called clinics, where they are promised miracle fertility solutions, including mysterious injections, crushed pills, and vaginal substances. These treatments, which cost as much as 350,000 Naira (USD 205), claim to enable women to carry a baby, but they often only cause physical changes like bloating, giving the illusion of pregnancy. Dating App Scam: Fraudster Poses as Woman on Bumble, Defrauds Navi Mumbai Businessman of INR 33 Lakh; Arrested in Dehradun.

Victims are told to avoid traditional medical tests and are warned that no scan or doctor will detect the baby, as it supposedly grows outside the womb. When the "pregnancy" reaches full term, the scammers tell the women that labour can only be induced using a rare and expensive drug. The cost for this drug can range from 1.5 to 2 million Nairas (USD 1,180 to USD 1,400), and once paid, the women are often sedated or given hallucinogens to make them believe they are going into labour.

After the induced delivery, they wake up with a fake C-section scar and are presented with a baby, led to believe they have given birth. Meanwhile, the scammers acquire newborns from trafficking networks, often targeting vulnerable pregnant women who are coerced into giving up their babies. These trafficked infants are then handed to the victims as their own, completing the elaborate fraud. Authorities are now working to crack down on these clinics, but the scam continues to exploit women desperate to conceive.

