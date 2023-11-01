A video going viral on social media shows a woman allegedly trying to set her house on fire. The 45-second viral clip shows the woman attempting to set the house on fire. As the video moves further, the woman is seen burning something and then throwing it inside her father-in-law's bedroom, where he is sleeping. The entire act was recorded on camera by a man who is heard shouting in the video that the "woman is deliberately burning papaji". The video was shared by several users on X. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a user who shared the video, said, "Thank god there are phones now to record such deranged behaviour, else no one would believe husbands. The woman, upset about something, is trying to set fire to the house where her elderly father-in-law is sleeping, deliberately setting fire to it." Woman Marries Father-in-Law at Temple After Her Husband's Death, Old 'Scripted' Video of Reporters Interrogating the Newlywed Couple Goes Viral – WATCH.

Woman Putting Fire on Father-in-Law

#Wife putting fire on father-in-law. Good, he decided to record it. pic.twitter.com/jxRKBujZwm — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) November 1, 2023

Is it Staged?

Is it staged — P.MOHANSRINIVAS (@PMOHANSRINIVAS1) November 1, 2023

Woman Acting Casual?

This is like a horror movie! She almost burned that poor bedridden old man and is acting so casual. — Vineeth Naik 🇮🇳 (@vineeth_naik) November 1, 2023

