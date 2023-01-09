A woman Cassidy Laramee, in Massachusetts, has become an online sensation for her odd hand appendages. Her videos are viral on TikTok as she revealed the advantages of being the girl born with three-fingered 'dino hands'. She posted a clip describing the upsides of her condition. Laramee has had only six fingers ever since she was born. Some benefits of having a hand with three fingers are retrieving coins from sofas and getting significant discounts at nail salons. Strange! Rare 'Fairy' Horn Grows on Grandmother's Arm in Taiwan; The Appendage Measures 7 Centimetres Long!

Here's The Video:

A post shared by Cassidy laramee (@cassi362)

