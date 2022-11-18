A 90-year-old grandmother from Taiwan is treated in Xiuchuan Hospital for an ultra-rare "fairy" horn growing on her arm. The appendage measures seven centimetres in length and is four centimetres wide. As per reports, the conical projection has been dubbed a "referral form from [the] Immortal Realm". The bizarre appendage is known as a cutaneous horn which is made of compact keratine. Reportedly, when the old lady presented herself to a doctor, the horn was wrapped in gauze. Hand Without Fingernails: Viral Image of This Rare Medical Condition Has Left The Internet Dumbstruck.

Check Out The Tweet:

