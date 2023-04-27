A sale at a saree store in Bengaluru turned into a mishap as two women got into a terrible fight and slapped one another. The incident took place in Malleswaram Mysore Silks store, where a couple of women got into a heated argument over a saree. The argument turned so soar and turned into a physical fight between the two women, while others chose not to intervene. A video of this fight was shared online and soon went viral. Watch the video here:

Watch Viral Video of Two Women Fighting Over a Saree:

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.👆🤦‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 🕉️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

