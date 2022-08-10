World Lion Day is observed on August 10 every year to raise awareness about the problems faced by these endangered species that must be protected from getting extinct. It was started in 2013 by a couple, Dereck and Beverly Joubert, under their Big Cat initiative. They aimed at bringing into attention the plight of the 'King of Jungle' and urged people to derive safety measures to protect these wild cats at all costs. Meanwhile, netizens took a step forward to spread a word about lions and took to social media to share quotes, greetings, photos and wallpapers. Check out the World Lion Day 2022 messages and HD images and make people aware about their appalling condition that needs attention!

True beauty lies in nature and wildlife. Save our wildlife, save the lions on this day. Best wishes on this World Lion Day.#WorldLionDay pic.twitter.com/UigNyOANgJ — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 10, 2022

Greetings on #WorldLionDay. India is proud to be home to the majestic and mighty Asiatic Lions. pic.twitter.com/MVMoG5VokY — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) August 10, 2022

Lion populations have dropped by more than 40% in the last two decades. Unrestricted exploitation of wildlife threatens our biological diversity & causes ecological imbalance. On Monday's #WorldLionDay, see how @UNEP works to protect our ecosystems. https://t.co/kv0mWte4iA pic.twitter.com/m7sfOzTMb7 — United Nations (@UN) August 10, 2022

Aaj Lion Day hai. Happy World Lion Day. World Lion Day is celebrated globally on 10th August every year. It was started by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, from the Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic. The first World Lion Day was observed in 2013. pic.twitter.com/9gxmW62O5r — Environment and Ecology for UPSC 🇮🇳 (@EnvirForUPSC) August 10, 2022

Happy World Lion Day from our favourite resident Leos, Jelani and Sadiki! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/TMKtZpTlfm — Wellington Zoo (@WellingtonZoo) August 10, 2022

