Surgeons in Sri Lanka have operated on a 62-year-old retired soldier to remove an 800 gms grapefruit-sized kidney stone. The kidney stone has now made the Guinness World Record for being the world's largest as well as the heaviest kidney stone. The kidney stone was 13.37 cm (5.26 in) in length and 10.55 cm (4.15 in) wide. The patient is now recovering well. Tips to Keep Kidneys Healthy: 9 Golden Rules You MUST Follow To Stay Away From Kidney Disease.

Check the Kidney Stone Picture Here:

Surgeons in Sri Lanka have removed the largest AND heaviest kidney stone ever recorded. It was 13.37 cm (5.26 in) in length and 10.55 cm (4.15 in) wide. It weighed 800 grams (1.76 lb) - the same as five baseballs. The patient is recovering well. pic.twitter.com/w87unNvoZJ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 15, 2023

Check the Video of the Kidney Stone:

