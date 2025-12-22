India Women are currently at Visakhapatnam, preparing for the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 at the ACA-VDCA stadium. India have won the first match and are currently leading the series 1-0. The India Women's team cricketers including Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and others were spotted visiting the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam. The cricketers performed Puja there and sought blessings. Fans loved to see their rooted nature to their culture and made the video viral on social media. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Batter to Hit 4000 Runs in Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025.

India Women's National Team Cricketers Visit Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Members of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Video Source: Temple Authorities pic.twitter.com/KNZZgkctwh — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2025

