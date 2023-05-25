The world's largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide. Romania recently created a Guinness World Record for making the world's largest t-shirt. The t-shirt was spread across a rugby field. The t-shirt was unfurled at the Arcul de Triumf National rugby stadium in Bucharest. The world's largest t-shirt almost covered the entire rugby field and it is made from recycled discarded plastic bottles which makes it unique. Romania, Moldova Report Balloon-Like Strange Objects in Their Skies.

Check World's Largest T-Shirt Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

