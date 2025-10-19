Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has once again made history during Deepotsav 2025 by setting two new Guinness World Records. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the official certificates for the largest display of oil lamps and the most people performing diya rotation simultaneously. A staggering 26,17,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Sarayu River. Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot confirmed the record, saying, “It was a grand Deepotsav. 26,17,215 diyas were lit here. This was the highest in the world. We have certified it with the Guinness World Record.” Adjudicator Richard Stenning added, “Today we have witnessed an amazing display… It is officially a Guinness World Record… It is incredible.” The feat was achieved by the Department of Tourism and Ayodhya District Administration. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Saints, Joins Diwali Celebrations in Holy City; Performs Aarti, Pulls ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Chariot (See Pics and Videos).

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 Sets New World Record for Lighting 26.17 Lakh Diyas and Most People Performing Diya Rotation

VIDEO | Deepotsav 2025: “Ayodhya has set a world record with lighting 26 lakh diyas and 2,128 people performing simultaneous aarti,” says Nischal Barot, Member, Guinness Book of World Records. Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ADlW8EFv7P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On UP Govt making two new Guinness World Records during #Deepotsav, Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning says, "Today we have witnessed an amazing display. 26,17,215 oil lamps, it is officially a Guinness World Record. Every year, this is… pic.twitter.com/o5JbbgCTjn — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Guinness Certificates

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath receives the certificates of 2 new Guinness World Records created during the #Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya Guinness World Record created for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously, and the largest… pic.twitter.com/cWREYepuwP — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI and PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)