After the conclusion of the third T20I, Romania and Austria will face each other in the final T20I of the four-match series on Sunday, October 19. The Romania vs Austria match, which started at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), is being played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, in Romania. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Romania National Cricket Team vs Austria National Cricket Team fourth T20I live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Romania vs Austria live streaming online on Styx Sports website for free. Nepal Win ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee Help Rhinos Secure Massive 124-Run Win Over Samoa.

Romania vs Austria

