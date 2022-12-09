World's Tallest Man Living, Sultan Kösen celebrated his BIG day with a birthday cake. The gentleman observed his 40th birthday by visiting Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Orlando, USA. He enjoyed his special day with a b'day cake which looked like a cupcake in his hand! He measures a staggering 8 feet and 2.8 inches in height. Eye-Popping Talent! Farthest Eyeball Pop Guinness World Record Set By Brazilian Man Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita; Watch Video of The Unusual Skill.

Happy Birthday To World's Tallest Man Living!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The Tall B'Day Boy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ripley's Believe It or Not! (@ripleysbelieveitornot)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)