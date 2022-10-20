A Brazilian man named Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, has set the Guinness World Record for the farthest eyeball pop in the male category. The man with the eye-popping knacks found his strange skill at the age of nine while making silly faces in the mirror. Now he holds the world record for protruding his eyeballs for a whopping 0.71 inches, i.e. 18.2 millimetres, beyond his sockets. Man Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Number of Square Tattoos on the Body; Watch Video.

