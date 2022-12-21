Is this the sleaziest video you have come across in a while? It seems so. Aabha Paul, an actress-Instagram model famous for her raunchy performances in bold movies such as XXX, Gandii Baat and Kamasutra 3D, has outdone herself with her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old XXX star posted a reel wearing the skimpiest bikini she could probably find in her wardrobe. The printed white string bikini leaves her half-naked, but it’s not the skin show that is bothering her but how this “erotic” video has been shot. Aabha Paul is presented in an unflattering manner, her shots especially showing her backside and focus on her massive cleavage screaming‘ sleaze-fest.’ Aabha also shared a bunch of photos from the same sultry photoshoot on her handle. Aabha Paul Hot Navel Video: Sexy XXX Star Grooves Seductively In in Black Lingerie in Erotic Instagram Reel.

Watch XXX Star Aabha Paul Raunchy Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Aabha Paul, The Bikini Model

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

Handle Miss Moody For That Booty (Literally, That's What Her Comment Reads)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

And Another Photo of Aabha Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

