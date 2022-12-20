Indian actress and model Aabha Paul, famous for her roles in web series such as XXX, Gandii Baat and Kamasutra 3D is a big hit on Instagram. She is famous for posting bold ‘striptease’ videos and photos online. Recently, the 35-year-old shot an extremely provocative Instagram reel that featured “Please Me” a song by Bruno Mars and Cardi B. The hot video opens with a shot of her pierced navel that she flaunted in a lace black lingerie set. The erotic fest by Aabha Paul continues in the bold video as a sultry XXX star is seen adjusting her bra, flashing ample cleavage, pouting and posing seductively. This latest sexy show has recieved almost 36 thousand likes and hundreds of thirsting comments! Nusrat Jahan Sexy Video: Bengali Actress Rocks Black Bralette in This Hot as Hell Instagram Reel.

Watch the Erotic Video of XXX Star Aabha Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)