F1 Australian GP 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After a gripping 2024 F1, Formula 1 is back for its 75th edition, which will kick off with the first race of the new 2025 season in Australia. The Australian GP will start the new F1 2025 season, which will see Max Verstappen defend his 2024 Drivers Championship title while McLaren-Mercedes will look to claim their 10th World Constructors' Championship. The season will consist of 24 races like the last edition, and will take place across five continents, testing drivers, and teams in various tracks, and conditions. Max Verstappen Wary, Lando Norris Cautious As F1 2025 Season Set To Kick Off at Australian Grand Prix.

Massive changes took place in the off-season, with Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, and joining rivals Ferrari, in hopes of becoming the most decorated F1 champion, surpassing Michael Schumacher. Carlos Sainz Jr switched royalties from Ferarri to Williams, while several young drivers Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, and Gabriel Bortoleto got promoted from Formula 2 and will represent teams like Hass, Mercedes, and Sauber, respectively.

After exciting practice sessions ahead of the main race, Lando Norris grabbed the pole position for Australian GP 2025, with teammate Oscar Piastri, and defending champion Verstappen holding the second and third spots, respectively. Hamilton, who switched to Ferrari finds himself in the middle of the pack at eighth starting position.

When is the F1 Australian GP 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening F1 2025 season race will be held in Australia, Melbourne. The F1 Australian GP 2025 will take place at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit and it being at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16. . F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Ready To Race for Ferrari for the First Time in Formula One’s Season-Opening Australian GP.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of F1 Australian GP 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official TV broadcaster available for F1 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. Fans, looking for online streaming viewing options for Australian GP can scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of F1 Australian GP 2025?

Fan Code are the official digital rights partner in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Fans can find online streaming viewing options for Australian GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, a pass will be needed to watch F1 action, which are worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999.

