Realme GT 8 Pro will launch today in India at 12 PM alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The Realme flagship smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will also come with an interchangeable RICOH GR camera system. Realme GT 8 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,800) for the 12GB + 256GB version, and the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition price in China is CNY 5,499 (around INR 68,400) for the 16GB + 1TB model. Both devices will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging support. Both will have a 50MP RICOH GR main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition and Realme GT 8 Pro will be offered with a 2K AMOLED screen. Lava Agni 4 Launch Today in India With YUVA AI and Dimensity 8350 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

