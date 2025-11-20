Realme GT 8 Pro has been launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a RICOH GR interchangeable camera module on the rear. The smartphone is available in three colour options — Diary White, Urban Blue and Aston Martin Racing Green, also known as the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The Realme flagship is launched with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging. It runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on the Android 16 operating system and has a Hyper Vision+ AI Chip. Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.79-inch 2K LTPO Flexible AMOLED Anti-Glare display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 7,000 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has IP69+IP68+IP66 rating, a 7,000mm² VC cooling system and various AI features. The smartphone has a 200MP OIS 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP RICOH GR main OIS camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It can record 8K videos up to 30fps. Realme GT 8 Pro price in India starts at INR 72,999 and its sale will officially begin on November 25, 2025. Realme claimed that the device will be available at a starting price of INR 67,999 after offers are applied. The smartphone is launched with 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM (available only in Diary White shade at INR 78,999), and storage options. Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition price starts at INR 79.999. ,iQOO 15 Launch Soon in India, Pre-Bookings Start on November 20; Check Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 Pro Price Revealed Today for India

The wait is over! The #realmeGT8Pro is finally here to redefine what a flagship truly feels like. From industry-leading performance to the only RICOH GR camera system in the segment, this is the Ultimate Upgrade for those who push every limit. Starting from ₹67,999* First… pic.twitter.com/BIwEbEwW7e — realme (@realmeIndia) November 20, 2025

