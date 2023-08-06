HS Prannoy took the stage alongside China's Weng Hong Yang in the summit clash of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, August 6. Both shuttlers left no stone unturned to outclass the other and fans were kept at the edge of their seats. Eventually, Prannoy lost the final by 9-21 23-21 22-20 scoreline. Nevertheless, the ace Indian shuttler created history by bagging silver at the marquee event. Sports News | Australian Open: HS Prannoy Clinches Spot in Final, Defeats Priyanshu Rajawatin in All-Indian SFs Clash

HS Prannoy Loses to China's Weng Hong Yang in Australian Open 2023 Final

News Flash: Prannoy gave his everything but goes down fighting in FINAL of Australian Open. ➡️ Prannoy was leading 19-14 in final game & then had matchpoint at 20-19! ➡️ Prannoy lost to WR 24 Weng Hong Yang 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 in Final. #AustralianOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/9BIclIqJJI — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)