Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy beat their Pakistani opponents Muhammed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique to give India a 1-0 lead in the first match of India vs Pakistan badminton Mixed Doubles Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29. The Indian pair defeated the neighbours in the first game of the qualifying round here.

Check the tweet:

CWG 2022 | Day 1 Live Badminton Mixed Team Group A match Mixed doubles: Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa beat Muhammad Irfan/Ghazala Siddique 21-9, 21-12 India lead Pakistan 1-0#CWG2022 #B2022 #TeamIndia #Badminton Follow for live updates: https://t.co/xYQ7hKMYtd — TOI Sports (@toisports) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)