Gaming sensation Payal Dhare, famously known as Payal Gaming, recently shared a heartwarming moment with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan. Following India’s high-stakes victory against Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Payal caught up with the wicketkeeper-batsman to congratulate him on his stellar performance. In the video, Payal praised Kishan for his incredible resilience and his match-winning contribution under pressure. A grateful Ishan thanked his fans for standing by him during his professional lows. Captioning the post, "The comeback is always stronger than the setback!", Payal highlighted the grit it took for the cricketer to shine on the world stage again. The collaboration has quickly gone viral, bridging the worlds of Indian gaming and cricket.

Payal Gaming Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Payal Gaming Instgaram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)