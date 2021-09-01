Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli would team up to compete in the Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 on Wednesday, September 1. The event has a start time of 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website:

Check tweet:

Wondering who all are playing at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics tomorrow? Take a look at #TeamIndia’s schedule for 1st Sept and get ready to cheer for them It’s going to be yet another exciting day and you don’t want to miss the action Stay tuned!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Ci0XjHRa2D — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)