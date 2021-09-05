Team India had yet another impressive outing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games as Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj secured podium finishes in their respective events, taking India's medal tally to 19 (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) at the multi-nation games, Check Final Updated Medal Tally.

