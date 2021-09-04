Pramod Bhagat stormed into the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and will take on Great Britain's Daniel Bethell for the gold medal match. The game will be held at 03.00 pm IST and the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the match. Now, you bring to you the live streaming details of the game below:

Live Streaming Deets!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)