Team India had an impressive outing on Day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as athletes registered a total of four medals on the day. Pramod Bhagat, Manish Narwal won gold in their respective events. Check updated medal table.

Another amazing day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics today History created and hearts won! Our para athletes have broken barriers and are leaving a legacy behind to inspire generations to come Check out the round-up of 4th Sept#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qqOeX4Mee0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 4, 2021

