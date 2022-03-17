Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would team up to take on Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidell in the second round of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Thursday, March 17. The men's doubles match is set to start after 4:30 pm IST onwards (Indian Standard Time). MTV India would be telecasting the match live while Voot Select will live stream the match. JioTV would also enable fans to watch the live match.

