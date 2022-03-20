Lakshya Sen meets Viktor Axelsen in the finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. The men's singles final will be played at Court 1 of the Utilita Arena Birmingham on March 20, 2022 (Sunday). The Indian shuttler will be looking to create history. The All England 2022 final will be telecast live on History channel in India. Voot Select will provide the live streaming online in India. The match is expected to start from 09:00 PM Onwards.

India's Lakshya Sen would look to repeat his past performance against World No. 1 Victor Axelsen as both compete for the final honour in the #AllEngland2022 final!! Catch the match LIVE today, 20th March, from 9:00 PM onwards, on #VootSelect#BadmintonOnVoot #BWFWorldTour pic.twitter.com/0iUvO6ZLly — Voot Select (@VootSelect) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)