India's Lakshya Sen suffered disappointment as he lost to world number one Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 final. Axelsen emerged victorious by 21-10, 21-15 in the one sided final.

Everyone including us expecting @lakshya_sen to win #AllEngland2022 explains how highly he has performed in recent times. He may not have won the title tonight but he has surely won our hearts ♥️ 🙌 Congratulations Lakshya, super proud of you! 👏 🔝 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/kZJsra6clR — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 20, 2022

