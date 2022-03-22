Lakshya Sen claimed the ninth spot in badminton world rankings after a superb performance at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. Sen settled for a silver medal after losing the final to Denmark ace Viktor Axelsen.

See Tweet:

Can't get bigger then this😍 After a SENnsational performance at All England, @lakshya_sen enters the Elite club of top 10 rankings. 🥳 Just the beginning many more to go.🙌🏻🤞🏻#BwfWorldRankings #BestofIndianBadminton #IndiaontheRise #Badminton #LakshaySen pic.twitter.com/DQkZ4JrZvH — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 22, 2022

