Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat the team of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan to give India a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The duo beat the Indonesian pair 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to take India a step closer to the gold.

