US Open 2025 runner-up Tanvi Sharma continued her great run of form as she ensured a medal in the Asian Junior Badminton Championships by securing an entry into the semifinals. She defeated home favourites Thalita Wiryawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 to reach the semifinal. Tanvi is currently Junior World No 1 and it reflected in her performance on court. This is India's third women's singles medal in the competition's history and second in this edition. Who Is Unnati Hooda? Know All About 17-Year-Old Badminton Sensation Who Defeated PV Sindhu in China Open 2025 Round of 16.

Tanvi Sharma Confirms Medal At Asian Junior Badminton Championship 2025

TANVI SHARMA HAS CONFIRMED THE ASIAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP MEDAL The Junior World No. 1, the US Open Runner-Up, Tanvi Sharma defeated home favourites Thalita Wiryawan 🇮🇩 21-19, 21-14 to reach the semifinal. For the first time, India has won 2 WS medals Congratulations, Tanvi. pic.twitter.com/v45YzgpypH — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 25, 2025

