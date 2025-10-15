The new season of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 kicked off, where Maharashtra and Kerala locked horns in their opening match from Elite Group B at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, led by Mohammed Azharuddeen, started brilliantly after opting to bowl, pinning Maharashtra down to four wickets for just five runs in under four overs. Nidheesha MD and Nedumankuzhy Basil did most of the damage with two wickets apiece. Nidheesh struck in the first over itself, removing Prithvi Shaw and Siddhesh Veer, while Basil dismissed Arshin Kulkarni and captain Ankit Bawne in the second and fourth overs, respectively. Currently, Maharashtra are 58 for 5 after 20 overs, and will depend on the experience of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jalaj Saxena to pull the side out of a ditch. Ranji Trophy 2025–26: Shivam Dube Removed From Mumbai’s Squad Against Jammu and Kashmir Due to Back Stiffness.

Kerala On A Roll Against Maharashtra In Ranji Trophy 2025-26

What. A. Catch 🔥 Rohan Kunnummal pulls off a fantastic catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni 👌👌 Kerala have picked up 4⃣ wickets inside first four overs 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cPhhlpdzpw#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wO5msAyCGC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 15, 2025

