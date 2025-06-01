Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in all set to make a comeback in the theatres with his movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The movie will come to the theatres on June 20. Ahead of that, Aamir will be present in the pre-match show of Star Sports ahead of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Aamir, along with his co-actors will be promoting the movie along with some cricketing discussions and fan engagement. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Arshdeep Singh Looking Forward To Help Punjab Kings Win Their First Indian Premier League Title.

Aamir Khan Set to Be Present in Pre-Match Show of Star Sports

𝘚𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯! ✨#AamirKhan and his superstar sitaare are all set to bring the sparkle to #Qualifier2 clash between Punjab & Mumbai! 🤩😍#IPLPlayoffs 👉🏻 Qualifier 2 | #PBKSvMI | SUN, 1st JUN, 6 PM only on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/rJMNc4DujW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)