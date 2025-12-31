An extremely expressive cricketer on the field, former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was seen furious at Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq during the ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1. While the cause of Pollard's anger remains unknown, the incident took place after Tariq claimed Sanjay Krishnamurthi's wicket for a first-ball duck, after which MI Emirates captain Pollard was seen having an animated talk with the field umpires and the spinner Tariq, who eventually had the last laugh, dismissing Pollard in the match, which Desert Vipers won by 45 runs. Tariq has been in the news due to his irregular bowling action. ILT20 2025-26 All Squads: Full Players List of All International League T20 Franchises After Auction.

Kieron Pollard Gets Angry

