Ever since ICC has tightened its stand on bowling actions, several off-spinners have come under the radar across the globe. Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who underwent remedial changes to his bowling after being reported in PSL 2025, is once again in focus for his unusual action after England's Tom Banton called out the bowler for throwing after the bowler dismissed the batter in Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 Qualifier 1. Banton skied a ball to mid-off fielder off Tariq's bowling, after which the Emirates batter could be seen making the chucking action towards the non-strikers' end. Earlier, Tariq was cleared by the PCB after conducting testing, but his bowling action remains under the scanner. Kieron Pollard Gets Angry at Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq During Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1.

Tom Banton's 'You Are Chucking' Gesture

The Predator is caught! 🏹 Usman Tariq marks his debut by halting Tom Banton’s merciless assault. ☝️#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #WhereTheWorldPlays pic.twitter.com/ir5aJqYBfq — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) December 30, 2025

