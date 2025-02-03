Abhishek Sharma revealed the reason behind his trademark 'L' celebration which he performs after completing a half-century. The left-hander was on fire in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 where he blazed his way to a 37-ball century and finished with 135 runs off just 54 deliveries, a knock that included seven fours and 13 sixes and one which helped India post a mammoth 247/9 in 20 overs. "Jab jab fifty hua maine yehi celebrate kiya hai. This (makes L sign) is love." Abhishek Sharma also broke Rohit Sharma's six-hitting record and registered the highest T20I score by an Indian. Abhishek Sharma's 'Proud' Father Rajkumar Sharma Thanks Fans for Supporting Youngster After His Blazing Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

Abhishek Sharma Reveals Meaning Behind His 'L' Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

