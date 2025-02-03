Mumbai, February 3: Proud father and coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his delight for son Abhishek Sharma, who broke a host of records in setting India's second-biggest win by runs in men's T20Is, and revealed that he witnessed his son's heroics on the television while the batter's mother and sister were in the attendance at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s All-Round Display Helps India Crush England by 150 Runs in Wankhede.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek smashed 135 off 54 balls, which is the highest individual score for India in men's T20Is, going past Shubman Gill's 126* against New Zealand in 2023. The 24-year-old's 135-run knock is also the second-highest score by any batter against England, behind Aaron Finch's 156 in 2013.

"My daughter and wife were there (in Mumbai) to watch Abhishek batting live. I saw it on TV. It was really proud moment for us. I can't express my delight, thanks to everyone who supported him," Rajkumar, who is a former Ranji Trophy player, told IANS.

Abhishek was ruthless in his strokeplay to hit seven fours and 13 sixes at a strike-rate of 228.57 as India posted 247/9, the second-highest total by any team against England in men's T20Is, as India’s registered a crushing 150-run win over the visitors in the fifth T20I. After Firing Record-Breaking Ton at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek Sharma Downplays Competition With Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal for India Cricket Team Opening Slot.

Moreover, the 13 sixes hit by Abhishek during his knock are the most for India in an innings in men's T20Is. Rohit hit 10 against Sri Lanka in 2017, as did Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma against South Africa in 2024.

As the younster broke hosts of records but he fell short to beat Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest Indian to score a T20I hundred narrowly. Abhishek took 37 deliveries to complete his hundred, while Rohit took 35 balls in 2017 against Sri Lanka in Indore. Overall, the 37-ball ton by Abhishek is the eighth-fastest in men's T20Is.

