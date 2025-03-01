Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed showered praise on Virat Kohli, calling him his 'childhood hero' after the star Indian cricketer appreciated his bowling performance during the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. India beat Pakistan quite comfortably but Abrar Ahmed had a memorable moment in the game when he delivered a sensational ball to dismiss Shubman Gill. After his 10 overs were completed, Virat Kohli walked over and shook hands with him, while also patting his back as a sign of appreciating his performance. Taking to Instagram, Abrar Ahmed shared a picture of that moment and wrote, "Bowling to my childhood hero Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation—his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person. A true inspiration on and off the field!" Virat Kohli Opens Up on Playing Elegant Cover Drives vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘It Was Just About Backing My Shots’ (Watch Video).

Abrar Ahmed Praises Virat Kohli

When Virat Kohli Appreciated Abrar Ahmed's Bowling Performance

