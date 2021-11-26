Chennai Braves would go up against Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 26, Friday. The match would begin at 09:30 pm IST. The T10 league live streaming will be available on Voot Select with Colors Rishtey and Colors Cineplex providing the telecast.

See Tweet Here:

Day 8️⃣… let’s go 🙌 Which player are you most looking forward to see in action? 🏏#AbuDhabiCricket #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/DQth5nv0T1 — T10 League (@T10League) November 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)