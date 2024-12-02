South Africa's Faf du Plessis turned back time and exhibited his fielding skills when the Delhi Capitals players grabbed an unbelievable catch of Shadab Khan during the ongoing Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Qualifier 2 match in Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Shadab wanted to play the cut shot but got surprised by the bounce and sliced the ball toward mid-off, where a leaping du Plessis, aged 40, grabbed a one-handed stunner to showcase his agility and athleticism. Fabian Allen Plucks Sensational Diving Catch Near Boundary Line During Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Faf du Plessis Plucks Flying Stunner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)