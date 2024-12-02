The Nicholas Pooran-led Deccan Gladiators claimed the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 trophy after they thrashed Morrisville Samp Army by eight wickets in the one-sided grand finale at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday. Talking about the contest, Morrisville Samp Army made 104-7 in 10 overs after Faf du Plessis top scored with 34 off 23 balls, including six boundaries. With the ball, Richard Gleeson took two wickets. While chasing 105 runs, Deccan Gladiators opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed an unbeaten 56 runs, including nine boundaries. His match-winning knock helped the Gladiators to chase down the target in 6.5 overs. 40-Year-Old Faf du Plessis Grabs Unbelievable Catch During Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video).

