Table Toppers Morrisville Samp Army will take on struggling Ajman Bolts in the 34th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The Morrisville Samp Army and Ajman Bolts game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The 34th match of the Abu T10 League 2024 will begin at 7:15 PM (IST) Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Ajman Bolts vs Morrisville Samp Army match on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, viewers can switch to the FanCode app and website for the 34th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. Unorthodox Batting by Keiron Pollard! Unusual Style of Batting Amuses Fans as Star West Indian Batter Goes Behind Stumps to Connect for Sixer During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Upcoming Matches

Day 1️⃣0️⃣ Match Schedule 🍿🙌 13:15 GST: Bangla Tigers Vs UP Nawabs 15:30 GST: Northern Warriors Vs Team Abu Dhabi 17:45 GST: Ajman Bolts Vs Morrisville Samp Army 20:00 GST: Deccan Gladiators Vs Delhi Bulls Swipe to see where you can watch today’s matches!? 🤩#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/8G0zOabkV3 — T10 Global (@T10League) November 30, 2024.

